Patriot Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,482 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,536 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,482 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 15,443 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,727 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 32,795 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 1,809 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. Northland Securities cut shares of Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.69.

In other news, CFO George S. Davis acquired 9,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,480.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $62.99 on Thursday. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $65.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.68 and its 200 day moving average is $51.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $255.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 28.54%.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

