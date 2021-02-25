Patriot Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,743 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 646.7% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total transaction of $5,316,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 171,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,384,840.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.76, for a total value of $2,677,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 147,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,468,359.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,189 shares of company stock valued at $16,453,133. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on PayPal from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on PayPal from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. DZ Bank upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on PayPal from $234.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.68.

PYPL opened at $264.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $309.47 billion, a PE ratio of 99.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $258.91 and a 200-day moving average of $216.98. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.07 and a 52-week high of $309.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

