Patriot Investment Management Inc. Has $1.82 Million Holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 38.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,583 shares during the quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $1,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 48,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 92,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after buying an additional 17,530 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 104.4% in the 3rd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 133,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,871,000 after buying an additional 68,251 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after buying an additional 8,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $687,000.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF stock opened at $37.39 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.69. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $23.85 and a 52 week high of $38.71.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

