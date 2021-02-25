Patriot Energy (OTCMKTS:PGYC) & Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Head to Head Analysis

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) and Patriot Energy (OTCMKTS:PGYC) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Pembina Pipeline and Patriot Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pembina Pipeline 0 8 7 0 2.47 Patriot Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Pembina Pipeline currently has a consensus target price of $38.30, suggesting a potential upside of 36.11%. Given Pembina Pipeline’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Pembina Pipeline is more favorable than Patriot Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Pembina Pipeline and Patriot Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pembina Pipeline 16.40% 7.37% 3.05% Patriot Energy N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

55.0% of Pembina Pipeline shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Patriot Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pembina Pipeline and Patriot Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pembina Pipeline $5.45 billion 2.84 $1.12 billion $2.00 14.07 Patriot Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Pembina Pipeline has higher revenue and earnings than Patriot Energy.

Summary

Pembina Pipeline beats Patriot Energy on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 million barrels of oil, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent serving markets and basins across North America. The Facilities segment offers processing and fraction facilities, and other infrastructure related services to provide customers with natural gas and natural gas liquid services, as well as 326 thousands of barrels per day of natural gas liquids fractionation, 21 millions of barrels of cavern storage, and associated pipeline and rail terminalling facilities. The Marketing & New Ventures segment buys and sells hydrocarbon liquids and natural gas originating in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin and other basins. Pembina Pipeline Corporation was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Patriot Energy Company Profile

Patriot Energy Corp., provides offshore contract drilling services to the oil and gas industry in the Gulf and Atlantic Canada. The company is headquartered in Montréal, Québec .

