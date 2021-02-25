PARSIQ (PRQ) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.67 Million

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. During the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded 21.3% higher against the dollar. One PARSIQ token can currently be bought for about $1.42 or 0.00002841 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PARSIQ has a market capitalization of $153.63 million and $2.67 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003472 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.13 or 0.00072499 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded up 357.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000038 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) is a token. PARSIQ’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 108,499,077 tokens. PARSIQ’s official website is www.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.io

