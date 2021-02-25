Parkland (PKI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Parkland (TSE:PKI) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.40 per share for the quarter.

Shares of TSE:PKI opened at C$39.06 on Thursday. Parkland has a 52-week low of C$17.57 and a 52-week high of C$45.91. The stock has a market cap of C$5.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$39.96 and its 200 day moving average is C$38.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.52.

Get Parkland alerts:

In related news, Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey sold 8,000 shares of Parkland stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.00, for a total value of C$336,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 536,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$22,544,046. Also, Senior Officer Colin Peter Kilty sold 5,000 shares of Parkland stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.21, for a total value of C$196,052.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,131,455.30. Insiders have sold a total of 53,000 shares of company stock worth $2,198,972 over the last ninety days.

PKI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James set a C$50.00 target price on Parkland and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Parkland from C$51.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Parkland from C$46.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities increased their price objective on Parkland from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Parkland from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$47.82.

Parkland Company Profile

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Canada Retail, Canada Commercial, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada Retail segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,863 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, and Pioneer, as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

See Also: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Parkland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.