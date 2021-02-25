Paragon Shipping (OTCMKTS:PRGNF) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.01

Paragon Shipping Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRGNF) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.01 and traded as high as $0.05. Paragon Shipping shares last traded at $0.05, with a volume of 56,473 shares traded.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.01.

Paragon Shipping Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PRGNF)

Paragon Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services worldwide. It engages in the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials. Paragon Shipping Inc was founded in 2006 and is based in Voula, Greece.

