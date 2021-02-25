Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) PT Raised to $113.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.09% from the stock’s current price.

PZZA has been the subject of several other reports. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $94.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.71.

Shares of PZZA opened at $102.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.03. Papa John’s International has a twelve month low of $28.55 and a twelve month high of $110.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.24 and a 200-day moving average of $89.19.

In other news, Director Olivia F. Kirtley sold 14,138 shares of Papa John’s International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $1,136,977.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 205,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,508,617.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 17.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 72.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Papa John’s International in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Papa John’s International by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Papa John’s International in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Papa John’s International by 519.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

