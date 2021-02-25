Palo Alto Networks’ (PANW) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PANW. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $391.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $423.00 to $426.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $372.06.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

NYSE:PANW opened at $369.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.31 billion, a PE ratio of -119.23 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $373.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $297.97. Palo Alto Networks has a 52-week low of $125.47 and a 52-week high of $403.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.90 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 8.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.88, for a total transaction of $11,755,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,671,593.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 2,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.42, for a total value of $998,893.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 299,777 shares in the company, valued at $117,938,267.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 209,195 shares of company stock worth $68,692,035 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PANW. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 151.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 344 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,911 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,441,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 21,800 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $5,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.