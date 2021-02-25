Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Stock Price Up 8.1%

Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN)’s share price rose 8.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.88 and last traded at $0.85. Approximately 4,844,940 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 8,774,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.79.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PTN shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Palatin Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Palatin Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Palatin Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.20 million, a PE ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 1.71.

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. Research analysts expect that Palatin Technologies, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Palatin Technologies by 402.6% during the third quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 100,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 80,528 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Palatin Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Palatin Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Palatin Technologies by 149.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 245,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 146,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Palatin Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $252,000. 11.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palatin Technologies Company Profile

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a specialized biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

