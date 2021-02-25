Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Stock Price Up 8.1%

Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN)’s share price rose 8.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.88 and last traded at $0.85. Approximately 4,844,940 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 8,774,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.79.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PTN shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Palatin Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Palatin Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Palatin Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.20 million, a PE ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 1.71.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Palatin Technologies by 402.6% during the third quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 100,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 80,528 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Palatin Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Palatin Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Palatin Technologies by 149.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 245,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 146,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Palatin Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $252,000. 11.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Palatin Technologies Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN)
Palatin Technologies, Inc, a specialized biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized hypoactive sexual desire disorder.
