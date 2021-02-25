Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Holdings Lifted by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PKG. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 134.3% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 30.6% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Packaging Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group began coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.50.

Shares of NYSE PKG opened at $133.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $71.05 and a one year high of $148.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $137.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.07.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 7.11%. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 52.29%.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

