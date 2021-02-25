Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Director Sells $8,968,030.78 in Stock

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Director Michael Hunkapiller sold 229,127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total transaction of $8,968,030.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 894,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,994,839.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Michael Hunkapiller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 25th, Michael Hunkapiller sold 125,406 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.34, for a total transaction of $4,557,254.04.

On Wednesday, January 20th, Michael Hunkapiller sold 215,026 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.19, for a total transaction of $8,426,868.94.

On Friday, January 22nd, Michael Hunkapiller sold 624,404 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $23,433,882.12.

On Monday, December 21st, Michael Hunkapiller sold 335,549 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $7,717,627.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PACB traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.75. 5,637,457 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,364,293. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.67 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.82. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $53.69.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $27.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.54 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 101.30% and a negative net margin of 57.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis.

PACB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pacific Biosciences of California currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.60.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 256.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 6,250 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. Its single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits designed for specific workflow such as template preparation to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers and exonucleases.

