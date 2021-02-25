Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Releases FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.00-3.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.46. Owens & Minor also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.00 to $3.50 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:OMI traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,395,356. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.01. Owens & Minor has a 12-month low of $3.63 and a 12-month high of $35.73. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.26.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.28. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a positive return on equity of 18.07%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Owens & Minor will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.002 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.79%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OMI shares. UBS Group upgraded Owens & Minor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Owens & Minor in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Owens & Minor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Owens & Minor has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.35.

In related news, Director Robert J. Henkel purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.11 per share, with a total value of $27,110.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,310. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shana Carol Neal sold 4,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total value of $131,944.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 161,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,434,711.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.