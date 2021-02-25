Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.28 EPS

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a positive return on equity of 18.07%. Owens & Minor updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 3.00-3.50 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $3.00 to $3.50 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:OMI traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.64. 72,728 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,395,356. Owens & Minor has a 1-year low of $3.63 and a 1-year high of $35.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.11, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.002 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio is 1.79%.

In related news, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total transaction of $146,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 72,944 shares in the company, valued at $2,143,094.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert J. Henkel acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.11 per share, with a total value of $27,110.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,310. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OMI. UBS Group raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Owens & Minor in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Owens & Minor in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.35.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

