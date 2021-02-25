Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Price Target Raised to $126.00

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) had its price objective lifted by Wedbush from $98.00 to $126.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Overstock.com from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Overstock.com from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Overstock.com currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $108.00.

Shares of OSTK opened at $72.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.08. Overstock.com has a 52-week low of $2.53 and a 52-week high of $128.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 347.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 4.40.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). Overstock.com had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 6.83%. Equities research analysts predict that Overstock.com will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Barclay F. Corbus sold 2,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.01, for a total value of $261,294.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,768,186.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Eric Glen Nickle sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.02, for a total value of $34,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,187.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,113 shares of company stock valued at $7,210,560. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Overstock.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Overstock.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. JBF Capital Inc. raised its stake in Overstock.com by 4,697.0% in the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 35,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 34,288 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Overstock.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. 65.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Overstock.com Company Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen items, and other related products. It also operates Worldstock Fair Trade, a store that provides handcrafted products; and Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

