Over the Wire Holdings Limited (ASX:OTW) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.02 Per Share

Over the Wire Holdings Limited (ASX:OTW) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, February 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of 0.0175 per share on Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th. This is an increase from Over the Wire’s previous interim dividend of $0.02.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of A$2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.89, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Get Over the Wire alerts:

About Over the Wire

Over the Wire Holdings Limited provides data network and Internet, voice, cloud and managed, and data center co-location services in Australia and New Zealand. The company offers Internet connectivity services to enable Internet services, video conferencing, Software as a Service applications, and online collaboration for various businesses.

Read More: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Over the Wire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Over the Wire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.