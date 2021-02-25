Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) Stock Price Down 10.2%

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) shares were down 10.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.88 and last traded at $2.12. Approximately 3,595,877 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 7,530,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.36.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on OTLK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Outlook Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Outlook Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.38.

The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.19.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Outlook Therapeutics news, Director Ghiath M. Sukhtian acquired 8,360,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,360,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeff Evanson sold 56,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.55, for a total transaction of $145,281.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,150,484 shares in the company, valued at $2,933,734.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 158.3% in the 3rd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,743,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 1,068,468 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 432.8% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 110,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 90,109 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 103.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 103,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 52,657 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

Outlook Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:OTLK)

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, a proprietary ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

