Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Acquired by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 22.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,168 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1,280.0% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the third quarter worth $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OTIS opened at $64.35 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.93. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $68.21.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.13.

In related news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $65.51 per share, with a total value of $32,755.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,265. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

