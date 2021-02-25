Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.83.

OTIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja bought 500 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $65.51 per share, with a total value of $32,755.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,265. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,446,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,285,000 after purchasing an additional 309,187 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 10,730,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,835,000 after purchasing an additional 706,092 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,079,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,323,000 after buying an additional 42,415 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,896,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,831,000 after acquiring an additional 341,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,772,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,499,000 after purchasing an additional 72,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

OTIS stock traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,251,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,929,881. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.93. Otis Worldwide has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $68.21.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

