OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $104.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OSIS. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock.

OSIS opened at $96.31 on Thursday. OSI Systems has a one year low of $49.96 and a one year high of $98.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.92.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.21. OSI Systems had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The business had revenue of $276.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. OSI Systems’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that OSI Systems will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in OSI Systems by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in OSI Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in OSI Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

