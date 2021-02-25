Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) Now Covered by Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

OCDX stock opened at $17.47 on Monday. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics has a one year low of $15.14 and a one year high of $18.65.

About Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business in the United States. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a broad spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

