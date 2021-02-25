Orla Mining Ltd. (OLA.V) (CVE:OLA) Stock Price Up ∞

Orla Mining Ltd. (OLA.V) (CVE:OLA) rose ∞ on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$1.41 and last traded at C$1.40. Approximately 61,016 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 113,555 shares.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OLA. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Orla Mining Ltd. (OLA.V) from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Orla Mining Ltd. (OLA.V) from C$6.50 to C$7.25 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Orla Mining Ltd. (OLA.V) from C$8.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 13.32 and a quick ratio of 13.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.40.

Orla Mining Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Cerro Quema project with three concessions that cover an area of 14,833 hectares located on the Azuero Peninsula. The company was formerly known as Red Mile Minerals Corp.

