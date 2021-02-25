Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Shares Gap Up to $13.85

Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.85, but opened at $15.75. Organovo shares last traded at $14.79, with a volume of 10,333 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.65.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Organovo stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,342 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.22% of Organovo worth $189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 48.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops bioprinted human tissues based on its 3D human tissue platform technology that emulate human biology and diseases. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

