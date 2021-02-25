Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 23.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,152 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,043 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $6,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 1.1% in the third quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 2,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 2.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fair Isaac stock opened at $465.06 on Thursday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12-month low of $177.65 and a 12-month high of $530.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.94 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $480.13 and a 200 day moving average of $460.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $312.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.65 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 98.78%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FICO. Zacks Investment Research cut Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $511.25.

In other Fair Isaac news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $519.84, for a total transaction of $161,150.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,007,446.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.31, for a total value of $112,577.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,084,935.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,079 shares of company stock valued at $537,079 in the last quarter. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

