Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 721 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,364 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 721 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Stryker were worth $6,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the third quarter worth $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the third quarter worth $30,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the third quarter worth $42,000. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Stryker from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Stryker from $240.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet raised Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Truist boosted their price target on Stryker from $210.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Stryker from $278.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.29.

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total transaction of $478,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,424,151.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 10,697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.28, for a total value of $2,527,487.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SYK opened at $248.82 on Thursday. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $124.54 and a 52-week high of $249.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $240.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.86. The firm has a market cap of $93.61 billion, a PE ratio of 53.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 30.51%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

See Also: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.