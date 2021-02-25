Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 160,842 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 63.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,353 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 160,842 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $6,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 152,536.5% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,352,184 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,048,401,000 after acquiring an additional 15,342,126 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in The TJX Companies by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,414,339 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,803,835,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330,736 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in The TJX Companies by 19.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,483,717 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $892,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665,468 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The TJX Companies by 71.4% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,485,000 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $305,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285,000 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,646,914 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $314,199,000 after buying an additional 2,195,285 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The TJX Companies from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised The TJX Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.15.

Shares of The TJX Companies stock opened at $69.86 on Thursday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.72 and a 1 year high of $71.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.12. The company has a market capitalization of $83.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.44, a P/E/G ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.12). The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.24%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. This is a positive change from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.95%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

