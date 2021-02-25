Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Increases Stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 83.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,077 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,805 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Generac were worth $8,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its stake in Generac by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Generac by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Generac by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 22,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,436,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in Generac by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 90.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Generac stock opened at $322.68 on Thursday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.50 and a 12-month high of $364.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $282.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. Generac had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 34.03%. The company had revenue of $761.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.77 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.91, for a total value of $1,144,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 646,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,999,471.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 6,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.34, for a total transaction of $2,248,633.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,768 shares in the company, valued at $2,736,977.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GNRC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Generac from $213.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Generac from $251.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Generac from $310.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Generac from $279.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Generac from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Generac has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.85.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

