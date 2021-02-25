Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $7.87 Million Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 174,092 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,645 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $7,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1,685.7% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 1,592.0% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 51.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Shares of TAP opened at $47.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.14. Molson Coors Beverage has a one year low of $32.11 and a one year high of $56.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.05 and a 200-day moving average of $41.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.37). Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 7.35%. Analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TAP. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Cowen raised their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.86.

In other Molson Coors Beverage news, Director James A. Winnefeld, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.49 per share, for a total transaction of $44,490.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,094.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020. Molson Coors Beverage Company was founded in 1774 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.