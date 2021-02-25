Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys 11,547 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 173.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,547 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $9,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 339,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,547,000 after acquiring an additional 148,257 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 85,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,979,000 after acquiring an additional 12,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. 85.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Several research firms have commented on IDXX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price objective for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $471.40.

In related news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 11,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.71, for a total value of $5,815,795.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,527.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Giovani Twigge sold 12,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.49, for a total transaction of $5,843,528.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,898 shares of company stock valued at $22,009,501. 2.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $532.88 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $506.23 and a 200-day moving average of $444.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.65 and a 12-month high of $573.99. The firm has a market cap of $45.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.84, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.62. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 198.91%. The company had revenue of $720.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. IDEXX Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.