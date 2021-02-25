Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Stock Price Down 8.8%

Oragenics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) traded down 8.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.95 and last traded at $1.14. 9,807,959 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 35,916,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $83.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.44 and a 200-day moving average of $0.49.

Get Oragenics alerts:

In related news, Director Robert C. Koski sold 310,000 shares of Oragenics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.43, for a total transaction of $133,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Joseph Hernandez sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.41, for a total value of $2,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,185,442 shares of company stock worth $3,421,115 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Oragenics stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Oragenics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 51,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.08% of Oragenics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

About Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN)

Oragenics, Inc develops novel antibiotics against infectious diseases and treatments for oral mucositis. It is developing OG716, an antibiotic product candidate, which is in nonclinical testing for healthcare-associated infections, as well as other homolog antibiotic product candidates. The company is also developing AG013, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of oral mucositis in cancer patients.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Oragenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oragenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.