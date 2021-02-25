Oppenheimer Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Freshpet in a report released on Monday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now anticipates that the company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.06. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Freshpet’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.17). Freshpet had a return on equity of 1.49% and a net margin of 1.60%. The business had revenue of $84.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Freshpet’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on FRPT. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Freshpet from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Freshpet from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Freshpet from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Freshpet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Freshpet from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $154.94 on Wednesday. Freshpet has a fifty-two week low of $40.79 and a fifty-two week high of $173.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.59. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,408.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.85.

In related news, Director Daryl G. Brewster sold 16,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.76, for a total transaction of $2,195,408.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,950,132.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Freshpet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. AJO LP bought a new position in Freshpet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in Freshpet by 255.0% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Freshpet by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Freshpet by 196.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

