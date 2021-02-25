Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Price Target Increased to $24.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Barclays from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 45.45% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oportun Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Oportun Financial from $17.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up from $19.00) on shares of Oportun Financial in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Shares of Oportun Financial stock traded down $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $16.50. 984 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,617. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.73. The firm has a market cap of $455.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.41 and a beta of 1.25. Oportun Financial has a 1-year low of $5.26 and a 1-year high of $23.10.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.58. Oportun Financial had a negative return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 4.98%. Research analysts forecast that Oportun Financial will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Oportun Financial by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Oportun Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $513,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Oportun Financial by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Oportun Financial by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 59,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Oportun Financial by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 150,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 20,637 shares in the last quarter. 58.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oportun Financial Company Profile

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over the phone, as well as 340 retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

