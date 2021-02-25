Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.45.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Open Lending in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Open Lending from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Open Lending from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Open Lending from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Open Lending in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of LPRO traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.68. The stock had a trading volume of 30,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,262. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 11.97 and a current ratio of 11.97. Open Lending has a 52 week low of $12.70 and a 52 week high of $43.00.

In other news, Director Blair J. Greenberg sold 4,835,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $129,984,879.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider John Joseph Flynn sold 460,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $12,366,439.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,799,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,134,914.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,709,479 shares of company stock valued at $260,990,796. 20.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LPRO. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Open Lending in the 3rd quarter worth about $371,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Open Lending in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,650,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Open Lending during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,701,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Open Lending during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,759,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Open Lending during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,070,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.48% of the company’s stock.

Open Lending

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to financial institutions in the United States. The company, through its flagship product, Lenders Protection, offers loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling, and default insurance, ensuring profitable auto loan portfolios for financial institutions.

