Opacity Price Down 0.7% This Week (OPCT)

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPCT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. Opacity has a total market capitalization of $5.39 million and $62,982.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Opacity token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0670 or 0.00000133 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Opacity has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $248.20 or 0.00492968 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001987 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.49 or 0.00066513 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000932 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.59 or 0.00080627 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000688 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.26 or 0.00060096 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $236.34 or 0.00469403 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.56 or 0.00072606 BTC.

Opacity Profile

Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,456,100 tokens. The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Opacity’s official message board is medium.com/opacity-storage . Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage and its Facebook page is accessible here . Opacity’s official website is opacity.io

Buying and Selling Opacity

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opacity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Opacity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

