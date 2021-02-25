Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) Holdings Lifted by Perkins Capital Management Inc.

Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,350 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ooma were worth $797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Ooma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ooma in the third quarter worth $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Ooma by 504.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Ooma by 8.1% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ooma during the third quarter valued at about $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

OOMA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on shares of Ooma from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Ooma from $22.00 to $23.50 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ooma from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

OOMA stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $15.86. 449 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,207. The stock has a market cap of $360.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.50 and a beta of 0.31. Ooma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $19.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.95 and a 200-day moving average of $14.71.

Ooma Profile

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart cloud-based software-as-a-service and unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) platforms serve as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services.

