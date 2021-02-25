ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Price Target Raised to $44.00 at Mizuho

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) had its target price hoisted by Mizuho from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

OKE has been the topic of several other research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on ONEOK in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on ONEOK in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised ONEOK from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on ONEOK from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of ONEOK from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ONEOK presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.77.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Shares of OKE stock opened at $46.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.43. The firm has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99. ONEOK has a 1 year low of $12.16 and a 1 year high of $78.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.57.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 7.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that ONEOK will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.01%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 121.82%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in ONEOK by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,448,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $247,499,000 after acquiring an additional 641,346 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 117.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,179,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $160,393,000 after buying an additional 2,254,847 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,855,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,173,000 after buying an additional 1,282,900 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,415,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,707,000 after buying an additional 9,421 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,261,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,777,000 after buying an additional 308,339 shares during the period. 64.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Further Reading: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.