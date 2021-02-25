Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) Shares Down 6.5%

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTT)’s stock price was down 6.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.21 and last traded at $3.88. Approximately 6,636,443 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 14,281,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.15.

The firm has a market capitalization of $119.19 million, a P/E ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 3.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.44.

Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The energy company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. Ocean Power Technologies had a negative return on equity of 95.81% and a negative net margin of 674.79%. The business had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPTT. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ocean Power Technologies by 5,866,606.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 880,006 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after buying an additional 879,991 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ocean Power Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $153,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ocean Power Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Ocean Power Technologies by 116.9% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 63,327 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 34,124 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ocean Power Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Ocean Power Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:OPTT)

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc develops and commercializes proprietary systems that generate electricity by harnessing the renewable energy of ocean waves in North and South America, Europe, and Asia. It offers PB3 PowerBuoy system that generates power for use independent of the power grid in remote offshore locations.

