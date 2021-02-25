Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) Shares Down 6.5%

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTT)’s stock price was down 6.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.21 and last traded at $3.88. Approximately 6,636,443 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 14,281,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.15.
The firm has a market capitalization of $119.19 million, a P/E ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 3.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.44.
Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The energy company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. Ocean Power Technologies had a negative return on equity of 95.81% and a negative net margin of 674.79%. The business had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter.
Ocean Power Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:OPTT)
Ocean Power Technologies, Inc develops and commercializes proprietary systems that generate electricity by harnessing the renewable energy of ocean waves in North and South America, Europe, and Asia. It offers PB3 PowerBuoy system that generates power for use independent of the power grid in remote offshore locations.
