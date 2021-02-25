NVIDIA’s (NVDA) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Piper Sandler

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Piper Sandler in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $625.00 price target on the computer hardware maker’s stock, up from their prior price target of $575.00. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.77% from the company’s current price.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Mizuho upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $575.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $574.86.
NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $579.96 on Thursday. NVIDIA has a one year low of $180.68 and a one year high of $614.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $551.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $529.64.
In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.85, for a total value of $98,022.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,842.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.52, for a total transaction of $192,425.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,425.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,824 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,435 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 22.7% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,700 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 40.2% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 150 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 42.2% in the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,927 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 146.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,926 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,517 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 65.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About NVIDIA
NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.
Featured Article: Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.