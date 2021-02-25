NVIDIA’s (NVDA) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Piper Sandler

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Piper Sandler in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $625.00 price target on the computer hardware maker’s stock, up from their prior price target of $575.00. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.77% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Mizuho upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $575.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $574.86.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $579.96 on Thursday. NVIDIA has a one year low of $180.68 and a one year high of $614.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $551.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $529.64.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.85, for a total value of $98,022.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,842.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.52, for a total transaction of $192,425.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,425.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,824 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,435 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 22.7% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,700 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 40.2% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 150 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 42.2% in the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,927 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 146.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,926 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,517 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 65.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

