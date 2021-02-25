NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by Altavista Wealth Management Inc.

Altavista Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 748 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Altavista Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,834 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,433 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,862 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded down $26.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $553.17. The company had a trading volume of 363,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,977,206. The stock has a market cap of $342.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.79, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $180.68 and a 12 month high of $614.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $551.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $529.64.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Cascend Securities upped their price target on NVIDIA from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $643.00 to $672.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $580.81.

In other NVIDIA news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 356 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.52, for a total transaction of $192,425.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,425.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress bought 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $536.95 per share, for a total transaction of $107,390.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,824 shares of company stock worth $2,587,435 in the last ninety days. 4.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

