Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Downgraded by HSBC to Hold

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) was downgraded by HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on NTR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $45.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Raymond James set a $65.00 price target on shares of Nutrien and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.93.

NYSE NTR opened at $56.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.18 billion, a PE ratio of 332.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.12. Nutrien has a 12-month low of $23.85 and a 12-month high of $57.73.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. Nutrien had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 4.19%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nutrien will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its holdings in Nutrien by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 13,822,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,290,000 after buying an additional 317,175 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Nutrien by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,349,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,546,000 after buying an additional 800,767 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nutrien by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,752,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,091,000 after buying an additional 349,738 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Nutrien by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,325,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,711,000 after buying an additional 1,264,213 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Nutrien by 1,067.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,395,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,581,000 after buying an additional 4,933,473 shares during the period. 61.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating approximately 2,000 retail locations. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

