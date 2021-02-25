Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Professional Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Novartis by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 227,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,527,000 after purchasing an additional 3,884 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 62,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Novartis by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Novartis by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Novartis by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,337,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,768,000 after purchasing an additional 273,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVS opened at $87.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $69.18 and a 52 week high of $98.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.61 and a 200-day moving average of $88.78.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.03). Novartis had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The company had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $3.3784 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. This is a positive change from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.36%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Argus raised their price target on Novartis from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

