Northwest Natural (NWN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.44 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Northwest Natural stock opened at $49.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.44. Northwest Natural has a twelve month low of $41.71 and a twelve month high of $75.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.67%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NWN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northwest Natural from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Northwest Natural in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Northwest Natural presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

In other news, VP Justin Palfreyman sold 2,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $120,486.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 1,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total transaction of $69,851.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,253,532.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,101 shares of company stock worth $198,561 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

About Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments activities.

