Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its holdings in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,987 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Northwest Natural were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Northwest Natural in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Northwest Natural by 24.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX acquired a new position in Northwest Natural in the third quarter worth $136,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Northwest Natural in the third quarter worth $213,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Northwest Natural in the third quarter worth $215,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NWN opened at $49.16 on Thursday. Northwest Natural Holding has a fifty-two week low of $41.71 and a fifty-two week high of $75.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.67%.

In related news, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 1,580 shares of Northwest Natural stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total transaction of $69,851.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,212 shares in the company, valued at $4,253,532.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Justin Palfreyman sold 2,335 shares of Northwest Natural stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $120,486.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,101 shares of company stock worth $198,561. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

NWN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Northwest Natural in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

About Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments activities.

