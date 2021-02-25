Northstar Group Inc. Acquires 347 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Northstar Group Inc. lifted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,651 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. The Walt Disney makes up about 1.8% of Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $5,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS opened at $197.51 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $200.60.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. On average, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.06.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.71, for a total value of $848,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,723,910.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 33,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total value of $6,220,403.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,813,217.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,079,704 shares of company stock valued at $192,927,683 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

