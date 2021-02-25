Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.45

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 16th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 1.45 per share by the aerospace company on Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th.

Northrop Grumman has increased its dividend by 45.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Northrop Grumman has a dividend payout ratio of 24.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Northrop Grumman to earn $24.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.2%.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $301.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $50.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $296.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $311.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Northrop Grumman has a 12 month low of $263.31 and a 12 month high of $361.43.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 6.94%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.61 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Northrop Grumman will post 22.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 968 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.93, for a total transaction of $293,236.24. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,213,509.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Janis G. Pamiljans sold 801 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.80, for a total value of $236,935.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,466 shares in the company, valued at $3,687,442.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,785 shares of company stock worth $831,792. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Northrop Grumman stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,886 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,643,000. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NOC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $386.00 to $331.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Northrop Grumman from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.08.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

