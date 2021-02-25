Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Shares Up 5%

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM)’s share price shot up 5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.79 and last traded at $0.76. 24,518,736 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 59,147,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.72.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Northern Dynasty Minerals from $1.70 to $1.15 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.20 target price (up from $0.80) on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Northern Dynasty Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.71.
The firm has a market capitalization of $386.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.44.
Northern Dynasty Minerals Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK)
Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project comprising 2,402 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.
