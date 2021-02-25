Northbridge Industrial Services plc (NBI.L) (LON:NBI) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $87.27

Northbridge Industrial Services plc (NBI.L) (LON:NBI) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 87.27 ($1.14) and traded as high as GBX 105 ($1.37). Northbridge Industrial Services plc (NBI.L) shares last traded at GBX 103 ($1.35), with a volume of 40,626 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Northbridge Industrial Services plc (NBI.L) in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 103.90 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 87.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.26. The company has a market cap of £29.16 million and a P/E ratio of -3.67.

Northbridge Industrial Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, hiring, and sale of specialist industrial equipment worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Crestchic Loadbanks and Transformers, and Tasman Oil Tools. It offers loadbank equipment that are primarily used for the commissioning and maintenance of independent power sources, such as diesel generators and gas turbines; and transformers.

