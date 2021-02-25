NORMA Group SE (ETR:NOEJ) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

NORMA Group SE (ETR:NOEJ) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €40.50 ($47.65).

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NOEJ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on shares of NORMA Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Baader Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of NORMA Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Nord/LB set a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective on shares of NORMA Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on shares of NORMA Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Hauck & AufhãUser set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on shares of NORMA Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

Get NORMA Group alerts:

NOEJ stock opened at €40.60 ($47.76) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €41.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of €33.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 700.00. NORMA Group has a 1 year low of €14.38 ($16.92) and a 1 year high of €45.20 ($53.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.32, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, aviation, irrigation, marine, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

Read More: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for NORMA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NORMA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.