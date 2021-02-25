NORMA Group SE (ETR:NOEJ) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

NORMA Group SE (ETR:NOEJ) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €40.50 ($47.65).

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NOEJ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on shares of NORMA Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Baader Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of NORMA Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Nord/LB set a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective on shares of NORMA Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on shares of NORMA Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Hauck & AufhãUser set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on shares of NORMA Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

NOEJ stock opened at €40.60 ($47.76) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €41.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of €33.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 700.00. NORMA Group has a 1 year low of €14.38 ($16.92) and a 1 year high of €45.20 ($53.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.32, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

NORMA Group Company Profile

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, aviation, irrigation, marine, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

