Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Shares Purchased by GMT Capital Corp

GMT Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 385,626 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,600 shares during the period. Nomad Foods accounts for approximately 0.7% of GMT Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. GMT Capital Corp’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $9,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Nomad Foods by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 155,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,949,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in Nomad Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,047,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 117,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 29,522 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Nomad Foods by 136.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 141,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,606,000 after buying an additional 81,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Nomad Foods by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the period. 67.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.78.

Shares of Nomad Foods stock traded down $0.54 on Thursday, reaching $24.53. The stock had a trading volume of 17,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,245. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 0.71. Nomad Foods Limited has a fifty-two week low of $14.08 and a fifty-two week high of $26.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

