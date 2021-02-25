Noble Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:NBLX) Trading 5.7% Higher

Shares of Noble Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:NBLX) traded up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.85 and last traded at $14.69. 1,572,455 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 93% from the average session volume of 813,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.90.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Noble Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Noble Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Noble Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Noble Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Noble Midstream Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.45.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 3.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21.

Noble Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:NBLX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.12). Noble Midstream Partners had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 21.17%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Noble Midstream Partners LP will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.188 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This is a boost from Noble Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Noble Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 24.35%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 43.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth $115,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 32.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.32% of the company’s stock.

Noble Midstream Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:NBLX)

Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. It operates through four segments: Gathering Systems, Fresh Water Delivery, and Investments in Midstream Entities and Corporate. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

